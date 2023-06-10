Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

