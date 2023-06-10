Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.95. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $22,188,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 761.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

