Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 23,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 17,831 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

