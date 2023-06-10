Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526 ($6.54).

AV opened at GBX 400.90 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.70 ($5.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.96. The firm has a market cap of £11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.84, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Aviva Company Profile

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,781.92). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,781.92). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,667,149.48). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

