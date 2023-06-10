London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,048.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,270.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,791.90. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62).

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($108.84), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($268,832.05). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 146,159 shares of company stock worth $1,187,060,685 and sold 113,596 shares worth $927,120,848. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

