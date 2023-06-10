discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCVGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 912 ($11.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 948 ($11.79). The company has a market cap of £878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,066.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 799.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 795.28.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

