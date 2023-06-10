Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $15.78

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

