Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $56.29

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,451. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

