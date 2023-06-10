Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

