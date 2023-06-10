Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $116.92

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

