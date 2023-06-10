Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

