Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) versus Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head to Head Review

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) and Carter's (NYSE:CRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and Carter’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.50 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.49 Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.79 $250.04 million $5.66 11.85

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Carter’s.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter’s beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

