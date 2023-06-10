Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

