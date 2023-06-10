The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.