Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 22nd

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 22nd. The 375-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ STCN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.30. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

