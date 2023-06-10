Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $204.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

VEEV stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

