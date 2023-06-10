Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

