Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.