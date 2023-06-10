B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

BTG opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

