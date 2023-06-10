Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $56.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,644. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

