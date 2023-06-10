ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

