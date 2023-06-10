StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.