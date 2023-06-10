StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
Featured Articles
