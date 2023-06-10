New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

