The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

