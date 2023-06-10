KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

