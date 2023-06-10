Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -106.33%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

