Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reduced by Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of ALGT opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

