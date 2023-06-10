Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05).

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

