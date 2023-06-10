FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Increased by Zacks Research

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $129.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $126.02. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $129.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $43.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $29.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $34.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $137.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $34.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $153.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,365.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,576.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,493.34. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

