Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

