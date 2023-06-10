Berenberg Bank Increases Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 460

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
