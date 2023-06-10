BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target to C$7.00

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.88. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.80.

Stingray Group Company Profile

