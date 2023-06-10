Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.