The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 810 at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SGPYY. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 860 ($10.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $827.60.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
The Sage Group stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
