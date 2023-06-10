The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 810 at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGPYY. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 860 ($10.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $827.60.

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

