Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

Analysts at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.