Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. The stock traded as high as $436.90 and last traded at $435.55. 980,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,073,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.32.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.06 and a 200-day moving average of $359.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

