Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$96.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

