Citigroup Upgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to “Neutral”

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.
About Fortescue Metals Group
