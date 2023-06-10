Citigroup Upgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to “Neutral”

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.