Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HNORY stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Harvey Norman has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
