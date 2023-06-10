JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 209

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSAIY. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.20.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSAIY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

