X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 142,958 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the typical volume of 12,202 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

