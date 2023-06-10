Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 34,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,205% compared to the average daily volume of 1,483 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.