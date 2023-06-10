Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 481.59% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JOANN by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

