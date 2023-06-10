Super Micro Computer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 8,690 call options.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $261.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $270.18.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

