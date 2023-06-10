Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 40,820 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 27,032 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Get SEA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.