Investors Purchase High Volume of Triumph Group Call Options (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,410 call options on the company. This is an increase of 409% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,259 call options.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.