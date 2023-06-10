FedEx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 153,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average volume of 21,724 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.