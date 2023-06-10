Beyond Meat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 85,768 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical volume of 32,589 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $12.06 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $774.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

