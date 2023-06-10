Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 706 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ARLO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

