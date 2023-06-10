Option Care Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,422 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,207,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

